Pillager High School Students Win National Award for Anti-Bullying Efforts

On Wednesday, students at Pillager High School were recognized for their achievements throughout the year by organizations like the Lions Club and Waste Management. But only two students were recognized for their achievements on a national level.

“These two students are part of our Unified Special Olympic team and have been for a few years,” explained Pillager teacher Kim Lund. “They just go above and beyond just the program in general, not here at school, but in the community.”

Earl Brown and Bryce Rowan were awarded for their efforts to reduce bullying and create an inclusive environment at their school.

“I like to include people,” said Brown. “I’ve been a kid who’s been left out, and so it’s great to have kids included into a sport and things that they need to do in high school and the world in general.”

“I help out with Special Olympics basketball, football, bowling. I do it all,” added Rowan. “I include everybody. I don’t single people out. I kind of bring everyone together. I don’t really separate people, even if they’re different. I bring them all together.”

The students were recognized by PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center for the 11th annual Unity Awards, which recognize those who denounce bullying and promote inclusivity.

“They are willing to help with whatever it is, even if it’s the stuff you don’t like doing,” Lund said. “They always did it without complaining. They’re extremely busy with all the sports they’re in, the fine arts. They’re involved in many different activities, and they still find the time in their schedule to help with the program and hang out with these kids.”

The students were nominated by Lund, who noticed the students’ kindness wherever they went. “Bryce was asked to be on the Special Olympic team,” said Lund. “I had watched him in the hallways interact with his peers, and he has just brought that kindness and that willingness and acceptance right with him.”

She continued, “My son Cole was born with Down syndrome, and we were in this gym here after school one day, and he was trying to shoot hoops. He was really little. And the basketball wasn’t getting close to the hoop, and Earl came out of the locker room and I was like, ‘Hey, Earl, would you mind lifting my son Cole up so he can make a basket?’ He was like ‘Yep, no problem.’ Just went over, picked him up like he was a light bag of potatoes and let him shoot a few times. That just left an impression on me because he really didn’t know my son at all, and he just treated him just like any other kid in the school.”

Brown and Rowan received medals from PACER and will be featured on their website as soon as the other winners are announced.