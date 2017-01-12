Pillager High School Student Dies In Tragic Car Crash

That was the Pillager high school principal explaining how they plan to heal after one of their students died in a tragic car crash Tuesday night. That student’s name was Devin Alexander.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol report, Alexander was driving west on Highway 210 when he attempted to pass another vehicle and lost control and was struck broadside by an oncoming car. His car came to rest eastbound in a ditch. Today the school had counselors ready to help meet the needs of the students.

Alexander was a senior at Pillager High School and he had big plans for his future after graduation.

To show their love for him his classmates wrote thoughtful messages and posted them on a bulletin board.

Although this time is tough, the high school plans focus on being positive.