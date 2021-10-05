Lakeland PBS

Pillager Drug Investigation Results In Arrest

Emma HudziakOct. 5 2021

Cass County Sheriff, Tom Burch, reports that on October, 4th, 2021, pursuant into an ongoing investigation regarding the use, sale and trafficking of illegal narcotics in the Pillager MN area. A traffic stop on a motor vehicle was conducted in Sylvan Township, rural Pillager MN. An investigation was initiated and a K9 search of the vehicle was conducted. A large amount, approximately ½ pound, of suspected crystal methamphetamine was located and seized, along with other drug paraphernalia and US currency. The driver, Roseanna Jensen, age 34 of Pillager MN, was arrested and formal charges are pending. Assisting with the traffic stop and investigation was the Baxter Police Department.

By — Emma Hudziak

