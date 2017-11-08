DONATE

Pillager, Cass Lake-Bena School Referendums Fail

Nov. 8 2017
Two local school referendums, in Pillager and Cass Lake-Bena, failed on Tuesday night.

The Pillager referendum, which asked for a tax increase to help fund $13,200,000 worth of facility improvements, including a new auditorium and elementary school classrooms, failed with 679 “no” votes and 430 “yes” votes, according to the district’s website.

The $38.7 million bond referendum in the Cass Lake-Bena School District also failed on Election Night. The vote would’ve approved the funds for a new intermediate grades 3-5 elementary school building and renovations to existing school buildings. The measure failed with 442 “no” votes and 144 “yes” votes.

Two measures in the Wadena-Deer Creek School District, a bond issue and an operating levy, both passed with votes of 633 “yes” votes and 378 “no” votes for the bond issue and 612 “yes” votes and 393 “no” votes for the operating levy.

