Pillage Baseball Prepares For First Ever State Tournament

Watch out! The Pillager Huskies baseball team is headed to the state tournament for the first time in school history.

The team got to this point by defeating Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 13-3 last week in five innings. While runs have been easy to come by for the Huskies, it was the defense that really gave the Huskies momentum last Thursday.

Despite their play, errors continue to plague the team, but the Huskies know they need to clean up the mistakes on defense if they want to have a shot at the title.

For now, Sr. Infielder Ridge Hunstad is enjoying this ride as a Senior, making history and leaving a legacy at Pillager High School.

He and the rest of the seniors will be leading the team to its first state tournament beginning this Thursday, when the Huskies take on top-seeded Parker’s Prairie.