Pierz’s Holy Trinity Catholic School Breaks Ground on Additions & Renovations

Holy Trinity Catholic School in Pierz held a groundbreaking for the building’s ongoing capital campaign last Friday. The campaign surpassed its phase one fundraising goal, reaching over 84% of the total necessary funds for the school’s renovations and additions.

Holy Trinity’s ongoing project is expected to include a renovated early childhood education classroom, gym renovations, a three-story elevator, and more. The school is looking forward to providing the most optimal space to foster learning for today’s students and in generations to come.

“There’s a lot of great things that happen inside of our building every day, and we don’t want our building to be a deterrent for future families,” said Rachel Young, Holy Trinity Catholic School Board Committee Member. “This building is right around 80 years old. At our best guess, maybe 70 years old. And it really has not had an update or renovation in those years. It’s important to us to update our building a little bit, so that’s not a barrier for anyone.”

The school’s ongoing renovations are expected to finish up in time for the upcoming school year this fall.