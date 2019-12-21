Lakeland PBS

Pierz’s Algarin Commits To The University Of Nebraska

Chaz MootzDec. 20 2019

Matthias Algarin is one of the top high school athletes in not only the viewing area, but the whole state of Minnesota itself. Just recently he led the Pioneers to a state championship in football and he’s looking to break some state records in track and field this spring. Today Algarin took the pen to the paper to make his commitment on playing at the next level.

Algarin will be taking his talents to the University of Nebraska next year, as he will compete in both football and track and field the future Cornhusker eclipsed over 2,300 all-purpose yards on the football field in 2019 and scored the game-winning touchdown for Pierz in the prep bowl. When it came to making his decision, finding a school that supported his dream of playing football and running track in college was essential for Algarin’s decision.

“It’ll be a complicated process and that’s something they’ll explain to me, but they’ll figure out how to have me do both, Nebraska’s environment and community is very similar to how Pierz’s is, they are really, really, involved, Nebraska doesn’t have any professional sports, so the huskers are their pros,” said Algarin.

“Having coach Frost there, he obviously turned around the UCF program and there’s things going on at Nebraska, you can tell the program is turning around and I’m excited for that,” said Algarin

“On the track side of things, coach Pepin, the head coach for track, he’s a hall-of-fame jumps coach, I’m going to be as successful as I can doing both,” said Algarin.

Algarin will join his sister Beth-El Algarin who is currently a member of the women’s track and field team at Nebraska.

