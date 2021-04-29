Pierz Softball Off to Perfect 6-0 Start

In four of the first six games the Pierz softball team has played, they’ve scored double-digit runs. Led by nine seniors, the Pioneers are off to an undefeated 6-0 start. While the winning has been fun, the Pioneers are also focused on more than just softball.
By — Chaz Mootz
