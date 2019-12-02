Pierz Man Involved In One Vehicle Accident Due To Icy Roads

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A Pierz man lost control of his vehicle on an icy road and rolled his car, resulting in unknown injuries.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff ‘s Office, 42-year-old Christopher Pearson of Pierz, MN was traveling south on 330th Ave, approximately four miles west of Hillman, MN in Granite Township on November 29th at approximately 3:32 pm, when he lost control of his vehicle and went into the ditch. Pearson was transported to St. Gabriel’s Hospital by Mayo Clinic Ambulance with possible injuries.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Pierz Police Department, Pierz Fire

Department, Pierz First Response Team, Hillman Area Response Team, and Mayo Clinic

Ambulance.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today