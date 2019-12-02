Lakeland PBS

Pierz Man Involved In One Vehicle Accident Due To Icy Roads

Chaz MootzDec. 2 2019

A Pierz man lost control of his vehicle on an icy road and rolled his car, resulting in unknown injuries.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff ‘s Office, 42-year-old Christopher Pearson of Pierz, MN was traveling south on 330th Ave, approximately four miles west of Hillman, MN in Granite Township on November 29th at approximately 3:32 pm, when he lost control of his vehicle and went into the ditch. Pearson was transported to St. Gabriel’s Hospital by Mayo Clinic Ambulance with possible injuries.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Pierz Police Department, Pierz Fire
Department, Pierz First Response Team, Hillman Area Response Team, and Mayo Clinic
Ambulance.

Chaz Mootz

By — Chaz Mootz

