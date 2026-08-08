Pierz Man Injured in Solo Motorcycle Crash in Morrison County

A Pierz man was injured in a solo motorcycle crash in Morrison County on Thursday.

The Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 10:41 p.m., 37-year-old Ronald Popp was traveling east on 113th Street approximately two miles north of Buckman in Pierz Township. He reportedly lost control of the motorcycle he was driving and went off the roadway into a ditch.

Popp was transported to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale with unknown injuries. The crash is still under investigation, but Popp was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.