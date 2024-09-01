Sep 1, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Pierz Man Injured After Car Crashes into Corn Field

A one-vehicle crash just outside of Buckman ended Wednesday when the vehicle was stopped by a corn field.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reports that at around 12:36 p.m. on August 28th, their office received a call about a one-vehicle accident on 260th Avenue, around four miles south of the city of Buckman in Buckman Township.

63-year-old James Gruber of Pierz was reportedly traveling south on 260th Avenue when Gruber’s car went off the roadway and hit a field approach. The vehicle was finally stopped once it ended up in a corn field.

Gruber was transported to St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries.

