Sep 1, 2024 | By: Lakeland News
Pierz Man Injured After Car Crashes into Corn Field
A one-vehicle crash just outside of Buckman ended Wednesday when the vehicle was stopped by a corn field.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reports that at around 12:36 p.m. on August 28th, their office received a call about a one-vehicle accident on 260th Avenue, around four miles south of the city of Buckman in Buckman Township.
63-year-old James Gruber of Pierz was reportedly traveling south on 260th Avenue when Gruber’s car went off the roadway and hit a field approach. The vehicle was finally stopped once it ended up in a corn field.
Gruber was transported to St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries.
