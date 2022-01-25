Pierz Man Dies After Being Run Over By Grain Truck

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A 37-year-old Pierz man died on Wednesday after a grain truck backed over him.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Monday at approximately 2:40 PM, their office received a 911 call of a man who was run over by a grain truck at Sunrise Ag in the city of Buckman.

According to the sheriff’s office, 38-year-old Chad Pietrzak was backing up the grain truck while 37-year-old Nathan Rothstein of Pierz was near the back of it. Rothstein then fell to the ground and was run over by the grain truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rothstein’s body was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy, and the case remains under investigation.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Minnesota State Patrol, Pierz Police Department, Pierz Fire Department, Pierz First Response Team, MLMB Response Team, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

