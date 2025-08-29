Sep 1, 2025 | By: Charlie Yaeger

Pierz Lakers Win 1st Ever Class C Minnesota Amateur Baseball Title

The Minnesota Baseball Association’s amateur state championships were this past weekend, and for the first time in team history, Pierz won the Class C townball title.

The Lakers beat Le Sueur 11-1 in seven innings in the championship game in Brownton on Sunday. The weekend began for Pierz with a 5-2 win over Howard Lake on Saturday, followed by a 17-5 win over the Roseau Royals on Sunday in the semifinals before taking home the crown later that evening.

