Pierz High School To Hold Active Shooter Training Next Friday

School districts across America never think it will happen to them, but they have to stay prepared if an active shooter situation were to occur. Pierz will be training their law enforcement next week for an active shooter situation.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office in collaboration with the Pierz Police Department, Pierz Fire Department, Pierz First Response Team, Gold Cross Ambulance and the Pierz School District will be conducting an Active Shooter scenario-based training on Friday, January 18th, from 7:00AM-1:00PM at the Pierz Healy High School.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind the public that there will be a heavy presence of law enforcement, fire personnel and emergency services at the high school. We are asking the public to refrain from coming to the high school during this

time frame.