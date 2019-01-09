Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Pierz High School To Hold Active Shooter Training Next Friday

Anthony Scott
Jan. 9 2019
Leave a Comment

School districts across America never think it will happen to them, but they have to stay prepared if an active shooter situation were to occur. Pierz will be training their law enforcement next week for an active shooter situation.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office in collaboration with the Pierz Police Department, Pierz Fire Department, Pierz First Response Team, Gold Cross Ambulance and the Pierz School District will be conducting an Active Shooter scenario-based training on Friday, January 18th, from 7:00AM-1:00PM at the Pierz Healy High School.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind the public that there will be a heavy presence of law enforcement, fire personnel and emergency services at the high school. We are asking the public to refrain from coming to the high school during this
time frame.

Anthony Scott
Contact the Author Anthony Scott
ascott@lptv.org

Related Posts

Crow Wing County Sheriff Todd Dahl Officially Retires

Fish House Stolen Near Little Falls

One Family May Lose Their Medicare Plan Over An Address Mistake

One Teen Dies And Two Others Injured After A One-Vehicle Crash

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Gwen said

Thank you so much Bemidji! All the love and support has helped Humboldt Heal. We... Read More

Ace said

For any unfamiliar phone numbers, if they leave voice message, I usually google... Read More

Robert said

Vernon andew John may was my family member... Read More

Britt sine said

Agreed david! Nice to see people conversing and sharing true awakening issues ra... Read More

Latest Story

Brainerd Boys Hockey Defeats St. Cloud

Posted on Jan. 9 2019

Latest Stories

Brainerd Boys Hockey Defeats St. Cloud

Posted on Jan. 9 2019

Bemidji Boys Hockey Beats Crookston

Posted on Jan. 9 2019

Brainerd Girls Basketball Gets Win At Home Over St. Cloud Tech

Posted on Jan. 9 2019

Beltrami County Elected Officials Take Oath Of Office

Posted on Jan. 9 2019

Sanford Center Opens New "Mother's Room" For Breastfeeding

Posted on Jan. 9 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.