Pierz Football’s Physical Play Key to Postseason Success

Pierz football is back in the Class AAA state tournament, an honor the program earned eight times between 2009 and 2019. But the Pioneers aren’t looking to relive history—instead, they’re taking aim at writing a new chapter.

Defensively, the Pioneers are allowing less than six points a contest, with their most impressive outing happening last Friday in the section title game versus Pequot Lakes. They shut out the second-ranked Patriots and held them to just 40 total yards and two first downs.

It’s something the Pios owe to their physicality, which they have prioritized all season long.

“First off, it starts with the coaching,” said senior OL/DL Brayden Melby. “They put in a great, great game plan. They all knew what we were capable of doing and put us all in the right spots to make the right plays, and everybody just followed through and did what they had to do. A lot of us are big head hunters. We like the hard contact, like to play football hard, and a lot of coaches say that, that’s how you play the football game. You play it hard and play fast, and it makes great things happen.”

Pierz drew the two seed on the north side of the bracket and will play Section 8AAA champs Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, a team averaging 33 points a game. To combat the Rebels’ offense, the Pioneers know imposing their will early and often is a must.

“Their run game is really, really, really strong, got a lot of big boys on the line, big fullback,” added Melby. “We’re just looking to shut it down as much as possible and play our best game.”

“We got to be more physical than them, definitely,” said senior OL/LB Logan Brau. “And we got to shut down their run game early. We’re just going to keep riding that wave of energy, and hopefully the fans are along for the ride with us.”

They’re going to ride that all the way to Alexandria, where their game against D-G-F is taking place on Friday night. The Pioneers won their last match-up with the Rebels 42-28 in the 2014 Class AAA quarterfinals.