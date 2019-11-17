Pierz Football Wins Instant Classic Over Jackson County Central to Advance to Prep Bowl
In an instant classic, Pierz scores 20 unanswered points to defeat Jackson County Central 20-14 in the state semis. Blake Kowalczyk and Matthias Algarin score TD’s with Michael Leidenfrost getting the winner for the Pioneers as they are headed back to the Prep Bowl.
