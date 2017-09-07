Pierz Football Looking To Return To State In 2017
Just one year removed from playing at U.S. Bank Stadium in the state tournament, the Pierz Pioneers football team is back with a vengeance after a dominating 69-0 win in Week 1.
The Pioneers are led by 14 seniors including quarterback Preston Rocheleau, who credits the protection of the offensive line for the win on Friday night.
Ben Herold is another senior returning from last season’s state tournament team. He says he understands his new role as a senior leader on this team. As for being successful, Herald credits the coaching staff on getting the team prepared.
And finally, the one goal for this team? Getting as far as they can in the tournament.
In the newly released AP state football poll, the Pioneers are ranked third in Class 3A.
