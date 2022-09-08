Lakeland PBS

Pierz Football Hoping to Continue Strong Tradition

Ryan BowlerSep. 7 2022

The Pierz football program is back. After opening their season last year 3-0, the Pioneers are already off to a 1-0 start and are looking to keep the momentum rolling.

Playoffs are a very familiar territory to the Pioneers after they came all the way to the section final last year and were one win away from a state tournament berth when they ended their season in heartbreaking fashion. But with 14 seniors returning from last year to lead this team back to a section final, that shared experience has only brought the team closer.

The Pioneers put up just over 270 total points last year, winning five of their 11 games by double digits, which means with all the returning pieces the playbook is wide open.

Pierz hits the road this week to take on Minnewaska on Friday, September 9th at 7 PM.

By — Ryan Bowler

