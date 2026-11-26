For the fifth time in program history, the Pierz Pioneers are headed to the Class AAA football championship after a dominating showing in their 62-21 victory over St. Croix Lutheran in the semifinal game, where they scored on every single offensive drive.

Now, the team turns its attention to Waseca, who is coming off a prep bowl appearance in last year’s state tournament. Pierz head coach Danny Saehr, who has experience coaching in big games after being a part of all four of the Pioneers’ state championships, says that he and the guys understand the task at hand and that the team has worked all season to get to this moment.

“These guys have done an outstanding job all year long of just getting after it every week,” he told Lakeland News. “Truly, it’s been a goal of ours to get better every week since week one of training camp, and these guys have just bought in. It’s really, really hard to get here. We’ve been fortunate as a football program to be playing in our fifth prep bowl, but we don’t take it for granted. It’s really special and [makes] lifetime memories for these kids.”

Waseca’s defense only allowed eight points to Dilworth-Glydon-Felton, but now they have Pierz senior running back Brayden Foust coming to town. Foust, coming off a monster 300-yard, six-touchdown performance against St. Croix, says he’s been satisfied with the season so far but that adding a state championship onto his senior year would be special.

“It was kind of a dream come true to play [at U.S. Bank Stadium in the semifinals]. It was also another dream come true to have such a game where it matters so much,” said Foust. “We just got to keep it rolling. I mean, we got to get better every week. You see a better team, so it only fits that they’re a better defense, and I’d say it’s the best defense we’ll face all year.

“So far, it’s kind of the year you asked for to go out with,” he continued. “I mean, the guys that I’ve been able to share the time with: can’t ask for a better group. Everyone comes to an end, so if you can come to an end on a bang instead of a loss, I mean, that would be that would be huge.”

The Class AAA championship game between Pierz and Waseca is set for Saturday, Nov. 28 at 1 p.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium.