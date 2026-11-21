There is great, and then there is dominant.

Pierz football has left little to no doubt who the best team is on the gridiron in every single game this year. They not only own a 11-0 record, but also have won by an average of 48.6 points per game.

The Pioneers had a chance to show the state what they’re made of on a stage they played on for half of the 2010s. Over at U.S. Bank Stadium in the state semifinals, Pierz was looking to book their first prep bowl appearance in seven years as they faced another undefeated team, St. Croix Lutheran.

Pierz came away with a commanding 62-21 victory over the Crusaders to advance to the Class AAA state championship game. The Pioneers will take on Waseca on Saturday, Nov. 28 at 1 p.m. in what will be their fifth prep bowl.