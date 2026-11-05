Pierz Football Defeats Pequot Lakes for 2nd Straight Section Title

Pierz and Pequot Lakes football have both come down with something. But not the flu: it’s déjà vu. The two towns dominated their competition en route to a championship game clash last season, where the Pierz Pioneers held the Pequot Lakes Patriots to just 40 total yards in a 35-0 victory.

This year, the two teams once again flex their muscles in the section playoffs, setting up another bout for the championship belt. The last two Section 7AAA champions were back at Brainerd High School on Thursday and fighting for bragging rights.

In the mid-second quarter, Brayden Foust turned on the turbo to take it 83 yards to the crib, putting the Pioneers up 21-0. Later that quarter, the Pioneers were in the red zone when Paul Nieman made his way through to give Pierz a big 28-0 lead.

The Pioneers piled it on to snatch their second straight section title and 18th in program history, downing Pequot Lakes in a 54-15 victory.