Pierz Firefighters Respond to Fire at The Cave Bar and Grill Near Hillman

The Pierz Fire Department responded to an early morning fire at a business near Hillman on Thursday.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reports that an alarm at The Cave Bar and Grill alerted their office, and firefighters were dispatched to the scene around 1:40 a.m. When they arrived, smoke was coming out of the roof of the building, which is located on Highway 27 about four miles north of Hillman.

The firefighters were able to put the fire out, and the investigation into what caused the fire is still ongoing. No injuries were reported.