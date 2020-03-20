Lakeland PBS

Pierz Ends Season One Game Short Of A First Ever Trip To State

Chaz MootzMar. 19 2020

Back in November of 2019 the Pierz football team won the class 3A state championship. With several players from that football team also on the basketball team, it was no surprise that the pioneers were having a successful season on the basketball court as well, but Pierz faced the same fate that many teams around the state and country had to face, a chance of a championship taken away from them due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The pioneers got as far as any previous Pierz team has reached in the playoffs, concluding with a statement win over Virginia in the section 7AA semifinals. Pierz finished their year with a 21-8 record.

Lakeland News is member supported content.

Chaz Mootz

By — Chaz Mootz

