DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Pierz Community Comes Together To Save Park

Sarah Winkelmann
Nov. 30 2017
Leave a Comment

For 28 years the American Legion Park in Pierz was a place to go and have some fun. But the future of the playground was unknown after an act of vandalism closed the park in May.

“Somebody had thrown a rock through one of the slides and because the park was so old we were not able to replace just the slide,” said Kari Tyson City of Pierz Deputy Clerk. “Unfortunately, we had to replace the entire structure in order for it to be able to be safe for children to play on.”

With no room in the budget for this kind of upgrade, the community thought the park might remain closed for quite some time.

“When the vandalism first happened in May we were looking at probably not being able to replace the park until we had budgeted for it, which would have been after the first of this New Year,” Tyson said. “We were looking at into the spring before we were going to be able to start construction on the playground.”

Instead it’s the end of November the new playground is already up and running.

Although the final numbers aren’t in quite yet the city estimates the project costs somewhere between $25,000-$30,000 with that support coming from the NJPA and the community.

Kari called the National Joint Powers Alliance just days before their fiscal year ended, taking advantage of a $2,500 Small Project Partnership grant for both 2016 and 2017…totally $5,000.

“NJPA has a program that if you purchase through them and their vendors you get a percent back in rebate dollars,” Tyson said.

Which added approximately another $5,600 and the local Lions club, Legion and Knights of Columbus added to the total.

“Pierz is a very tight knit community and we are all about community support,” Tyson said.

A community support that saved the park.

Sarah Winkelmann
Contact the Author Sarah Winkelmann
swinkelmann@lptv.org

Related Posts

Brainerd Public Library Displays Local Artist

National Christmas Tree Shortage Shouldn’t Affect Minnesota

Single Vehicle Rollover Traps One In Car

2nd Woman Accuses Sen. Al Franken of Improper Conduct

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Tashina Branchaud said

The children spent more time in and out of the hospitals. This is a disgrace. Wh... Read More

Karin said

Can't wait to see it!... Read More

scottrab said

People using the road make mistakes, always have and always will. Crashes will a... Read More

Shirelle Moore
Shirelle Moore said

Hello Judy! Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for kids. You can buy them at Iver... Read More

Latest Story

Veteran Accuses Sen. Al Franken Of Groping

WASHINGTON (AP) — Embattled Minnesota Sen. Al Franken is facing a new allegation of inappropriately touching a woman after an Army veteran
Posted on Nov. 30 2017

Latest Stories

Veteran Accuses Sen. Al Franken Of Groping

Posted on Nov. 30 2017

Salvation Army Looking For Bell Ringers

Posted on Nov. 30 2017

Brainerd Public Library Displays Local Artist

Posted on Nov. 30 2017

Bemidji Fire Department Responds To Wildfire

Posted on Nov. 30 2017

Freeway Near Baxter Shut Down Due To Crash

Posted on Nov. 30 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.