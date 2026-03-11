Pierz Boys’ Basketball Pulls Away in 2nd Half To Beat Esko in Section Semis

In Section 7AA boys’ basketball on Wednesday night, 2-seed Pierz was squaring off in the semifinals with the team that ended their season in last year’s semis: 3-seed Esko.

The Pioneers jumped out to a double-digit lead early on, but Esko made a push and got their first lead of the game thanks to Graham Hartlieb, who led all scorers with 31.

Pierz trailed at the half but were able to pull away in the second to win 75-66. Nathan Cekalla dropped 20 points for the team.

The Pioneers are now back in the section finals for the first time since 2020, where they’ll try to dethrone Pequot Lakes, the owners of the last four section titles.