Jun 5, 2025 | By: Lakeland News
Pierz Baseball Wins Section 6AA Championship for 1st Time Since 2017
Pierz baseball took the easy path to the section championship, winning their first four games of the 6AA tournament. On Thursday, the Pioneers needed just one win against Albany to claim their first section title since 2017.
Albany won the first game 6-2, but Pierz got a 3-0 shutout in the second game to win the section championship and punch their ticket to state for the fourth time in program history.