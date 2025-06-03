Jun 3, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Pierz Baseball Heading to Section 6AA Final with 1-0 Win Over St. Cloud Cathedral

It’s not every day you get a second chance, but Pierz baseball got one Tuesday in the semifinal round of the Section 6AA tournament.

After losing the final game of the regular season 2-0 to St. Cloud Cathedral, the 3-seeded Pioneers bounced back to win the first three games of the section tourney, earning them a second meeting with the top-seeded Crusaders.

With Pierz’s Sawyer Lochner on third, Jackson Thielen executed a squeeze bunt to get Lochner to home plate, giving the Pioneers a 1-0 lead. That was the final score, as Pierz handed St. Cloud Cathedral just their second loss of the season and will be heading to their first section final game since 2021.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Valvoline 400x400 3 24

safari north baby event 2025

Hearing Wellness

Related News

Sports

Section 8AA Golf: Warroad’s Moes, Park Rapids’ Martin Qualify for State

Sports

Brainerd Softball Making 9th State Tournament Appearance

Sports

Blackduck Softball First Girls’ Team in School History to Win Section Championship

Sports

Carter White Hopes to Lead Staples-Motley Boys’ Golf to 1st Section Title Since 2021