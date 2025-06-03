Pierz Baseball Heading to Section 6AA Final with 1-0 Win Over St. Cloud Cathedral

It’s not every day you get a second chance, but Pierz baseball got one Tuesday in the semifinal round of the Section 6AA tournament.

After losing the final game of the regular season 2-0 to St. Cloud Cathedral, the 3-seeded Pioneers bounced back to win the first three games of the section tourney, earning them a second meeting with the top-seeded Crusaders.

With Pierz’s Sawyer Lochner on third, Jackson Thielen executed a squeeze bunt to get Lochner to home plate, giving the Pioneers a 1-0 lead. That was the final score, as Pierz handed St. Cloud Cathedral just their second loss of the season and will be heading to their first section final game since 2021.