Pierz Baseball Falls to Pine Island in Extras in Class AA Quarterfinal

Home runs, sabermetrics, analytics—it’s all anybody in baseball talks about anymore. That is, unless you’re Pierz, who used good pitching and fundamentals to win some close games down the stretch and propel the Pioneers to the state tournament.

But what happens when you match them with another team who does the same? We found out on Wednesday at Dick Putz Field in St. Cloud when they faced off with 3-seed Pine Island in the Class AA quarterfinals.

The game would be scoreless heading into extras, where Pine Island got a 1-0 walk-off win. Pierz senior pitcher Brayden Haberman, who had a tremendous effort on the bump, talked about his teammates after the game.

“This team has had a lot of comeback victories. So, I mean, we know how to stay in the game until the very end, and that’s what we did today,” he said. “You know, it was 0-0 the whole way through. And … both teams had a lot of guys on base. They were just able to put one across at the end there. It’s kind of unfortunate, but it happens. It’s just baseball.”

“Just, our senior leaders are fantastic and what they’ve been able to do to get us here,” added head coach Dylan Pittman. “We have a bunch of freshmen and sophomores on our team, and for those guys to be able to lead those guys to a state tournament is really remarkable. And what they did today, I just told our guys to be super proud of where you’re at and what you’ve done.

On Thursday, they’ll still have a chance to play with the same group, as Pierz has the consolation semifinal against Maple River. If they win that, they’ll get one more game.