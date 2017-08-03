Picturing The Good Life In Wadena

The National Joint Powers Alliance has awarded $8,000 to the Wadena Area Chamber of Commerce to create images that portray “The Good Life.”

Since Wadena is at the center of of 3 major auto routes so they have the opportunity to offer travelers the images of “The Good Life” all year long.

The project was developed so people in Region 5 can express how they feel about their region that is abundant in natural resources with a small town atmosphere.

So far the project has included a new Wadena county commissioner, a college student studying social media and a member of the Wadena County Historical Society.

“Picturing the Good Life” was written by Lina Belar on behalf of the Wadena Chamber of Commerce.