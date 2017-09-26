Pickup Driver Charged In Fatal Amish Buggy Crash

BAGLEY, Minn. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a pickup driver for rear-ending an Amish buggy and killing a rider in northwestern Minnesota.Twenty-seven-year-old Christopher Baumann of Bemidji is charged with criminal vehicular homicide in the Saturday night crash in Clearwater County.
Baumann is suspected of driving drunk when his Ford F-350 pickup struck the horse-drawn buggy from behind on Highway 92.
The State Patrol says 23-year-old Elsie Yoder of Clearbrook was taken to a Fargo, North Dakota, hospital and later died. Her brother, 27-year-old Mervin Yoder, who was driving the buggy, was taken to a Bagley hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Minnesota Public Radio reports officers found the pickup driver a half-mile north of the crash. The complaint says Baumann had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech.
The Amish family’s horse had to be euthanized.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
Hard pass. Would rather sport my old home red jersey or buy a white one.... Read More
That's me -Miles... Read More
That was good infbob well do a good job would like you to do a follow up on care... Read More
Nice event. Opportunities like these should not be missed.... Read More