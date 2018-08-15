Pickar And Goddard Advance In Race For Crow Wing County Sheriff
Pat Pickar and Scott Goddard have gained enough votes to move on to the general election for Crow Wing County Sheriff. Eric Klang had the least amount of votes and is out of the race.
According to the Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State, Pat Pickar received the most votes with 4486. Scott Goddard tailed by only 40 votes with a total of 4446. Eric Klang was not far behind. He received 3895 votes.
Pickar and Goddard will now go head to head in the general election on Nov. 6. The candidate who wins the general election will take office on Jan. 1, 2019, replacing current Sheriff Todd Dahl who is retiring.
