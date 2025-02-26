Photos Released of Suspects, Getaway Vehicle in Attempted Theft of ATM in Pierz

More information has been released on the attempted theft of an ATM from a bank in Pierz, along with photos of the suspects and a getaway vehicle.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says the suspects remain at large. Investigators believe they could be connected to similar incidents that occurred within the last week in Crookston and Pelican Rapids.

The incident in Pierz happened around 11:15 Monday night at Farmers & Merchants State Bank. The suspects, who were dressed in black, hooded sweatshirts, hooked a chain to the ATM and pulled it with a truck that had been reported stolen from Fergus Falls. But the suspects never got the ATM loaded and left the scene in a light-colored, newer-style SUV with LED headlights.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking Pierz residents to review their own surveillance cameras if they have them. The time frame they are looking for assistance is from 10:30 to 11:30 p.m. on February 24th.

If you have information regarding the attempted theft, you are asked to call the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at 320-632-9233.