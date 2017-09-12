Phone Scams Occurring In Crow Wing County
There are two phone scams going around Crow Wing County, according to a release from Crow Wing County Sheriff Todd Dahl.
One of the phone scams relates to a caller accepting payment to not serve the home owner a civil process document that needs to be served.
The second scam is a call seeking donations for hurricane relief.
The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department says that it will not call to serve a civil process document and that if you would like to donate to hurricane relief efforts, find a reputable, established charity or organization.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
Needs more information. Where is he being held? Is he out on bail? Why the exte... Read More
Once again you guys did an awesome job of showing up for the event and incredibl... Read More
Love over hate any day United we stand together against the hate that continues... Read More
Thanks, Mal on your piece on " Legally Blonde" Do you have any dance video of t... Read More