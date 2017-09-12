Phone Scams Occurring In Crow Wing County

There are two phone scams going around Crow Wing County, according to a release from Crow Wing County Sheriff Todd Dahl.

One of the phone scams relates to a caller accepting payment to not serve the home owner a civil process document that needs to be served.

The second scam is a call seeking donations for hurricane relief.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department says that it will not call to serve a civil process document and that if you would like to donate to hurricane relief efforts, find a reputable, established charity or organization.