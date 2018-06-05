Phone Scam Targets Beltrami Area Utility Customers

Today, several Bemidji Area Businesses received calls from scammers looking to gain sensitive financial information and money. Those receiving the calls were told their electrical service would be disconnected if payment was not received a certain time frame.

Beltrami Electric Cooperative does not utilize call centers in foreign countries to conduct business, as their customer service representatives are based at the Co-Op’s headquarters in Bemidji. The local business did the right thing by hanging up on the caller and then contacting Beltrami Electric. Beltrami Electric does call it’s customers when needed so if you do receive a call and are not 100% sure it’s an actual representative from your utility, you are encouraged to hang up and call the co-op back at the number listed on your monthly statement. That number is 218-444-2540. They are also encouraged to report the incident to law enforcement.

Utilities want consumers to know how to identify a scam. If they are behind on their bills, they will receive a written notice before service disconnection. Consumers who have not received a disconnection notice in the mail should not engage anyone on the phone or by email demanding to take payments.

3 Common Scam Signs Include:

Threat to disconnect service immediately

Request for immediate payment

Request to purchase prepaid debit card

Utilities offer the following tips to avoid being victimized:

Never give out personal information or credit card numbers or wire money as a result of an unexpected or unsolicited call or email if you cannot validate the authenticity.

Be suspicious if the caller is insisting on using on the use of a pre-paid debit card or an immediate payment. Utilities provide many options for payment and will never ask or require a consumer with a delinquent account to purchase a prepaid debit card to avoid service disruption.

Know that your utilities will contact consumers first by U.S mail about past due bills. You will be sent a disconnection notice in writing before your service is turned off.

If it just doesn’t feel right, “slam the scam” and end the conversation.

Your utilities will welcome the call to verify your account status. Contact your utility using a number provided on a recent bill or the utility’s website.

If you have any questions or would like more information about how you can protect yourself from scammers, call Beltrami Electric or visit their website here.