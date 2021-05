Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Tuesday, June 1 at 8pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Krasner recruits law students to join the next generation of prosecutors leading reform from within. Activists who campaigned for Krasner’s election warn him of consequences if he doesn’t accelerate plans to phase out cash bail.