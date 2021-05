Click to print (Opens in new window)

Tuesday, May 18 at 8pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

A councilmember bridges constituents plagued by the opioid crisis with the D.A.’s unorthodox plans. The D.A. favors safe injection sites. Locals are fed up. Will Krasner’s brassy style backfire and undermine community support?