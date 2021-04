Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Tuesday, April 27 at 8pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Candidate Krasner pledged never to seek the death penalty, but the murder of a police sergeant tests the D.A.’s resolve. Lives hang in the balance of the D.A.’s biggest decision yet – along with his credibility.