Tuesday, April 20 at 8pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Go inside the emotional, high stakes work that Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and an ensemble of idealistic outsiders from different walks of life take on as they attempt a fundamental overhaul of an entrenched criminal justice system.