Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Pheasant Index Increases Across the State

Anthony Scott
Sep. 6 2018
Leave a Comment

With Minnesota’s Pheasant season set to open up next month the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reported a 19 percent increase in the pheasant index across the state.

“Given the April snowstorms and heavy rains across a good portion of the pheasant range this year, it was surprising to see increases in the pheasant indices across so many regions,” said Lindsey Messinger, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources wildlife biologist who coordinated this year’s survey. “It appears hens may have delayed nesting and chicks were able to tolerate the rain in most areas.”

Weather affects pheasant population the most, and the rainy spring and summer made it tough for pheasants.

The pheasant index increased in all regions except the south-central region, which decreased by 36 percent from 2017. The highest pheasant counts were in the west-central, southwest and central regions where observers reported 48 to 65 birds per 100 miles driven. Hunters should find the best hunting opportunities in these regions.

Although the population is on the rise the DNR is concerned with the amount of land pheasants have for a habitat. The Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) plays a large role in providing habitat for pheasants in Minnesota. The CRP pays farmers to remove environmentally-sensitive land from agricultural production and restore vegetation that will reduce soil erosion, improve water quality, and provide habitat for wildlife and pollinators.

Minnesota added about 82,500 habitat acres in the past year, many of which were CRP acres; however, nearly 297,000 acres of CRP may be lost within the next two years due to contracts that are set to expire.

Pheasant season in Minnesota opens Saturday, Oct. 13, through Monday, Jan. 1. During the 2018 pheasant season, the daily bag limit is two roosters through November, and it increases to three roosters on Saturday, Dec. 1. The possession limit is six roosters (increasing to nine roosters on Dec. 1). Shooting hours are 9 a.m. to sunset. Additional details are available at mndnr.gov/hunting/pheasant.

Other wildlife recorded in the DNR’s annual survey included:

  • The gray partridge index remained similar to 2017 and was 50 percent below the 10-year average and 93 percent below the long-term average.
  • The mourning dove index decreased 7 percent from 2017 and remained below the 10-year average and long-term averages.
  • The cottontail rabbit index decreased 23 percent from 2017 but was 13 percent above the 10-year average and similar to the long-term average.
  • The white-tailed jackrabbit index was similar to last year and remains historically low.
  • The white-tailed deer index decreased 13 percent from 2017 but was still 19 percent above the 10-year average and 99 percent above the long-term average.

 

Anthony Scott
Contact the Author Anthony Scott
ascott@lptv.org

Related Posts

American National Bank’s Headquarters to Fill Sportland Corners in Nisswa

Deer Lottery Application Deadline is This Week

2018 Cruise With The News Grand Drawing

Designs Sought for Waterfowl Stamp

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Lynn H VanAllen said

Great job Shirelle! Thank you so much for coming to Hackensack and covering our... Read More

gary said

If this is so important, why are you not farming and producing food in the manne... Read More

MX Player For PC said

wowow Big thank you to those who have been working continuously to battle... Read More

shareit For PC said

Prayers to the family and close friends who know her. She was big... Read More

Latest Story

Lane Closures Planned For Highway 210 In Brainerd

Highway 210/Washington Street in Brainerd will be reduced to a single lane going both directions next week. The lane closures will take place
Posted on Sep. 6 2018

Latest Stories

Lane Closures Planned For Highway 210 In Brainerd

Posted on Sep. 6 2018

American National Bank's Headquarters to Fill Sportland Corners in Nisswa

Posted on Sep. 6 2018

Bridge Fire Shuts Down Soo Line Trail

Posted on Sep. 6 2018

Northern Minnesota Sees Record-Breaking Cold September Temperatures

Posted on Sep. 6 2018

BSU Women's Soccer Takes Win Over Minnesota Crookston

Posted on Sep. 6 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.