PGA Tour Canada Returns To Brainerd Lakes Area

Lakeland News — Aug. 31 2023

Returning for a second year, the PGA Tour Canada is back in Brainerd. The event will include a special guest from the Minnesota Wild. Fans will also be able to talk with their favorite player…walk the course, and go home with an autograph.

The event brings players from all over the world and gives them a chance to compete for not only $250,000, but a chance to get on the PGA Tour.

The PGA Canada Tour starts with 156 golfers on Thursday and Friday, and on Saturday the number is cut down to the top 60 plus ties. This whittles each participant down to the best golfer which leads up to the Fortinet championship.

One thing that makes this golf event special, is that the admission to watch is free to the public, all made possible by the Northern Pacific Center.

With food, a silent auction, and unlimited golf to watch until your heart’s content, they have also added The Travis Mathew clothing tour bus. Guests get a unique experience to shop, have a beverage on the house, and watch golf from its rooftop seating.

The PGA Tour runs all week until Sunday, September 3rd. The event is free but if you plan to attend Saturday night jam featuring Mason Dixon Line, those tickets will be $25 and can be purchased online or at the Cragun’s Legacy entry gates.

 

