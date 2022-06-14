Lakeland PBS

Petersons Win 2022 Knights of Columbus Classic, Haul in 9-lb. Walleye

Chaz MootzJun. 13 2022

Jace Peterson with the winning catch. (Photo Credit: Travis Peterson)

Jace and Charlie Peterson of Bemidji won their first-ever Knights of Columbus Walleye Classic on Saturday. The Peterson cousins caught walleyes of 2.64 lbs., 2.86 lbs., 3.22 lbs., 5.31 lbs., and a massive walleye that was 9.16 lbs. and 28 inches long. The Petersons’ total winning weight came out to 23.19 lbs.

The 9.16 lbs., 28-inch walleye was also the biggest fish caught of the tournament. Jace and Charlie took home a check of $12,500, and it’s their first-ever Knight of Columbus Walleye Classic 1st place finish.

The 2022 Knights of Columbus Classic featured over 100 participants on 50+ boats, and it was the 22nd year of the annual fishing tournament.

By — Chaz Mootz

