Petersons Win 2022 Knight Of Columbus Classic, Haul in 9-lb. Walleye

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jace and Charlie Peterson of Bemidji won their first-ever Knights of Columbus Walleye Classic on Saturday. The Peterson cousins caught walleyes of 2.64 lbs., 2.86 lbs., 3.22 lbs., 5.31 lbs., and a massive walleye that was 9.16 lbs. and 28 inches long. The Petersons’ total winning weight came out to 23.19 lbs.

The 9.16 lbs., 28-inch walleye was also the biggest fish caught of the tournament. Jace and Charlie took home a check of $12,500, and it’s their first-ever Knight of Columbus Walleye Classic 1st place finish.

The 2022 Knights of Columbus Classic featured over 100 participants on 50+ boats, and it was the 22nd year of the annual fishing tournament.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today