Jun 7, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Peter Grant Named Interim Brainerd Public Schools Superintendent

The Brainerd School District has hired an interim superintendent for the 2024-25 school year.

Peter Grant will serve in that role. Grant was superintendent of Owatonna Public Schools from 2012 to 2016 before retiring to East Gull Lake.

Grant will serve as the interim superintendent while the school board conducts a search next year for a superintendent to begin the following school year.

The board interviewed several candidates this spring but couldn’t come to an agreement on a candidate, and so they decided to appoint an interim superintendent and restart the search next year. The move follows the announcement of superintendent Heidi Hahn’s resignation.

