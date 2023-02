Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Monday, February 27 at 8:30pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Join the GRAMMY-winning guitarist for his Royal Albert Hall concert taped in November 2022. The music icon brings his virtuosic playing to his greatest hits, including “Show Me the Way,” “Baby, I Love Your Way” and many more.