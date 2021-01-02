Peter Bence: Around the World
January 9 at 8pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.
Internationally acclaimed virtuoso pianist, recording artist, composer and producer Peter Bence performs.
January 9 at 8pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.
Internationally acclaimed virtuoso pianist, recording artist, composer and producer Peter Bence performs.
Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.
Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!