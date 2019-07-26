Lakeland PBS
Pete & Joy’s Bakery To Open Again In Little Falls Under New Partnership

Jul. 26 2019

A Little Falls couple’s dream to own a bakery will soon become a reality. Pete & Joy’s Bakery on Broadway Street in downtown Little Falls will soon be reopening thanks to a partnership between to Little Falls families.

Mike and Dawn Lattimer have always wanted to own a bakery.

“I was still working here after he had left and when I kissed him goodbye one morning I started crying and he said, “Don’t worry honey, one day I’ll get you a bakery,” said Dawn Lattimer.

Soon, their dream will become a reality. The Lattimers will be the new managers and co-owners of Pete & Joy’s Bakery along with Phil and Susy Prosapio.

“As he had said and always does say, dreams do come true,” added Dawn.

Last May, the original owners Pete & Joy Kamrowski announced the closing of the bakery.

“My husband looked at me and said Suze, Pete and Joy’s is closing. We can’t let this happen,” said Prosapio. “There was nothing we could do to stop it from closing but that’s when we started to look what could we do.”

The Lattimers had both worked at the bakery and had always dreamed of buying the business from the Kamrowskis but due to financing and other factors, the Lattimers were not able to do so on their own.

“I kept on beating my head against the wall trying to make it work and at one point in time I said I can’t do it,” said Mike.

That’s when the Prosapios stepped in. They purchased the bakery from the former owners and recently reached an agreement with the Lattimers to co-own and manage the bakery.

“When Mike and Dawn said they’d be willing to run it, we just knew a good thing was going to happen,” added Prosapio.

“You find people that care enough and have the passion that we have,” said Dawn. “We’re going to do great things here.”

For the Lattimers and the Prosapios, Pete & Joy’s is more than just a bakery and they can’t wait to get started.

“Our grandson, he’s three, and he cannot wait to work with Grandpa,” added Dawn.

“I don’t care if it’s a cookie for a little kid or a cake, if I made your party a success or helped make it a success then we did our jobs,” Mike said.

The new owners are currently in the process of updating the building and hope to be open by the Little Falls Arts and Crafts Fair on September 7th and 8th.

