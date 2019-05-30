Pete & Joy’s Bakery To Close In Downtown Little Falls

A longtime business in downtown Little Falls is closing their doors this Saturday after over 30 years of serving fresh-baked goods to the community.

Pete & Joy’s Bakery on East Broadway in Little Falls will serve their last customer on Saturday, June 1st. Owners Pete and Joyce Kamrowski have decided to close the business due to various circumstances, including area road construction and health concerns. The Kamrowskis bought the business in 1985, and the downtown Little Falls building has been a bakery for over 80 years.

Pete & Joy’s Bakery will be open every day this week and will close their doors on Saturday at 2 PM.