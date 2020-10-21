“Petal It Forward” Events Hosted in Bemidji and Baxter

Netzer’s Floral in Bemidji and Lily Grass Floral in the Brainerd Lakes area have joined the national “Petal it Forward” event.

On Wednesday, Oct. 21, Netzer’s Floral, along with hundreds of other floral shops across the country, surprised unsuspecting passersby in Bemidji with two free flower bouquets each — one to keep and one to give away to a friend, family member, or even a colleague or stranger. The event was set up at at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center door 26D and then moved to Marketplace Foods. Netzer’s gave away about 340 bouquets in total.