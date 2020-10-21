“Petal It Forward” Events Hosted in Bemidji and Baxter
Netzer’s Floral in Bemidji and Lily Grass Floral in the Brainerd Lakes area have joined the national “Petal it Forward” event.
On Wednesday, Oct. 21, Netzer’s Floral, along with hundreds of other floral shops across the country, surprised unsuspecting passersby in Bemidji with two free flower bouquets each — one to keep and one to give away to a friend, family member, or even a colleague or stranger. The event was set up at at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center door 26D and then moved to Marketplace Foods. Netzer’s gave away about 340 bouquets in total.
In the Brainerd Lakes Area, Lily Grass Floral also gave out bouquets at Mills Fleet Farm in Baxter.
The random-acts-of-kindness effort called “Petal It Forward” is organized by the Society of American Florists, of which Netzer’s is a member. Anyone that would like to learn more about the event can visit safnow.org.
Chantelle Calhoun also contributed to this story.
