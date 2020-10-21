“Petal It Forward” Event Hosted in Bemidji

Netzer’s Floral in Bemidji has joined the national “Petal it Forward” event. On Wednesday, Oct. 21, Netzer’s floral along with hundreds of other floral shops across the country will surprise unsuspecting passersby in Bemidji with two free flower bouquets each — one to keep and one to give away, to a friend, family member, or even a colleague or stranger.

The random-acts-of-kindness effort called “Petal It Forward” is organized by the Society of American Florists, of which Netzer’s is a member.

It will be set up at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center door 26D, starting at 11 a.m. then move to Marketplace Foods at 3 p.m. They will be giving away 340 bouquets total, the event will go until they run out of bouquets.

Those participating in the event will be adhering to social distancing and wearing masks. For more information, call (218) 751-0850.