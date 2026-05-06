May 7, 2026 | By: Charlie Yaeger

“Personal Attacks” Were By “Former Student” Says Bemidji Area Schools Statement Regarding the Stoffel’s Resignations

Bemidji Area Schools released a statement today further clarifying the “personal attacks” that led to the resignation of Varsity Head Football Coach Bryan Stoffel and Unified Coordinator Jackie Stoffel. The statement reads:

“The resignation of Jackie and Bryan Stoffel from their extracurricular duties have been widely covered. This has led to speculation that in many cases are inaccurate. The personal attacks that have been referenced are from a former student. This individual does not presently have any connection to Bemidji Area Schools. The district has worked with our legal counsel to provide guidance and support for the Stoffel’s as they respond to this situation.”

The Stoffel’s both announced Monday on Facebook that they would be stepping down from their extra-curricular roles with Bryan Stoffel citing both “personal attacks” and “lack of support” as the main reasons.

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